Sikandar Kher puts on 15 kilos for his upcoming show Tooth Pari

Actors have gone the distance to mould themselves according to the demands of their characters. In the most recent transformations, Sikandar looks unrecognisable in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. He plays the role of an alcoholic cop and has put on 15 kgs for the part.

Sikandar says, “In the series, I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform instead of khaki. Pritam, the director, wanted the cop to look heavy because he is an alcoholic. The easy way was to put on make-up and prosthetics, but I would rather be true to the character; thus, I decided to put on 15 kgs. Thankfully, I had planned it in a way that I was able to lose all those extra weight before the shoot for Aarya started.”