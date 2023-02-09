Sikandar Kher says playing Dauat in Aarya has changed his life

Mumbai, February 9

Actor Sikandar Kher, who rose to prominence as 'Daulat' in the crime thriller web series 'Aarya', has called the role a turning point in his career.

Sikandar Kher at present is shooting for the third instalment of 'Aarya' starring Sushmita Sen.

The actor spoke about his struggles in his early career and how he hoped for good work to come his way. When he finally got a call from National Award-winning director Ram Madhvani for the role of Daulat, it felt like a recognition that was long due.

In a conversation with Ram Madhvani during a live session, Sikandar said, "I am very lucky to have you in my life and you will always be a part of it now. Everybody that works with you, you make them better." "Thank you so much for giving me Aarya. It changed my career, and a lot of people talk about it."

The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to take revenge for her husband's murder.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, 'Aarya' is now shooting for its Season 3. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

IANS

