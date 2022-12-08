Sikandar preps for Aarya 3

Aarya is coming back soon with its Season 3. One of the leads from the show, the impressive Sikandar Kher was recently seen with director Ram Madhvani. The two have commenced prep for the upcoming and highly anticipated new season of the show.
The first two seasons of the show got great response from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead for which he earned several awards earlier this year.
Sikandar said, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh
Early trends show that the saffron party with a vote share o...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Congress crosses half-way mark, BJP sends general secretary to hill state to engage rebels
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP headed for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3