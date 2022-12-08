Sikandar preps for Aarya 3

Aarya is coming back soon with its Season 3. One of the leads from the show, the impressive Sikandar Kher was recently seen with director Ram Madhvani. The two have commenced prep for the upcoming and highly anticipated new season of the show.

The first two seasons of the show got great response from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead for which he earned several awards earlier this year.

Sikandar said, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens.”