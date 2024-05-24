Silence not acceptable!

Bhanuni Saini

The Instagram social media handle @blockoutnow has put forward the names of various celebrities across the world who have maintained silence on the Israel-Gaza issue. Apparently, the first post on the page was made on May 11 and it has already garnered 23.5k followers!

Alia Bhatt

What started with naming billionaire singer- songwriter Taylor Swift has now 617 account,s ranging from actors, musicians, athletes, vloggers, influencers, and even brands and companies. Important people from all walks of life, such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Cristiano Rolando, Zendaya, Beyonce and Selena Gomez, have been brought to notice by such boycott calls.

Indian angle

The first Indian celebrity to be blocked was star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli due to his silence on the issue, while the latest is Gucci’s global brand ambassador and actress Alia Bhatt. The boycott call came just days after her attendance at the Met Gala 2024.

Virat Kohli

Other names that came up included Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor —they all were called out for either being silent on the issue or making less to zero impact with their PR statements.

