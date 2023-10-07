Silence please!

IANS

Actress Emma Stone wants to make a silent movie when the Hollywood strikes are over. The 34-year-old actress features in director Yorgos Lanthimos’ new 30-minute short film Bleat, which has no dialogue and is accompanied by a live music ensemble and full chorus. Emma admitted it was a ‘dream come true’.

“I’m being serious. It’s my favourite thing to not have to speak. I often think we could cut many lines of dialogues because I think people can say a lot more without speaking,” she said at New York Film Festival for the film’s premiere. Stone and Lanthimos were able to discuss the project due to an interim agreement amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.