Simaran Kaur on Aggar Tum Na Hote completing 100 episodes

Simaran Kaur aka Niyati of Aggar Tum Na Hote (ATNH) is on cloud nine as the show has completed 100 successful episodes.

The actress says, “It’s an amazing feeling. I am super happy, grateful and overwhelmed. I want to thank all the viewers for their love and support. It is because of the fans and audience of Aggar Tum Na Hote that we have reached the great milestone of 100 episodes. It’s also the result of the collective passion and hard work of our team.”

Simaran adds, “It’s been an extraordinary learning experience so far and I am even more excited about the journey ahead! Congratulations to the whole team. Meanwhile, the show witnessed a six-year leap.