Simaran Kaur speaks about her wedding look in Tose Naina Milaike

Simaran Kaur, who plays the lead in Tose Naina Milaike, is shooting for a wedding track. She is getting married for the sixth time on screen! Sharing more information about her reel weddings, Kaur says, “I love dressing up as a bride for shows. I have gotten married on screen six times. And luckily every time my bride look has been different.”

Simaran adds, “Wedding sequences are high points of every TV show with lots of drama, which builds up the tempo of the show and I enjoy doing that. I think the designers and stylists in the show have done a great job. Honestly, they have set very high standards with my bridal looks. That means when I will be getting married in my real life, I really have to work hard as my on-screen weddings have set the bar high.”