Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas' 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' gets a release date

Chandigarh, August 17
Exciting news for Punjabi movie enthusiasts. The much-anticipated film 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' makers have officially announced the release date of the film. It will hit the theatres of February 16, 2024. The filmmakers say it will be a captivating cinematic experience filled with drama, emotions, and entertainment.
'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' stars Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles, infusing their acting prowess to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster of laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.
Presented by VH Entertainment and U&I Films, the movie is written and directed by Thaparr and worldwide distribution will be handled by the esteemed Omjee Group
