Simi Chahal, Harish Verma's 'Kade Dade Diyan Kade Pote Diyan' premieres across Pakistan

Chandigarh, August 11

In a move that is sure to captivate cinephiles and enthusiasts alike, the much-anticipated Indian Punjabi movie 'Kade Dade Diyan Kade Pote Diyan' starring Harish Verma and Simi Chahal in the lead, has witnessed a grand release in Pakistan on today. Being considered as a significant cinematic milestone, this film stands as the first-ever Indian and Punjabi production to grace the screens of maximum cinemas across Pakistan.

As the film industry continues to transcend borders, 'Kade Dade Diyan Kade Pote Diyan' is poised to bridge cultures and connect audiences on both sides of the border through the entertainment industry.

Simi Chahal and Harish Verma also expressed their happiness over the move on social media. Simi took to Instagram to share the number of screens in Pakistan. She wrote, "kaun kaun jaa reha ji dekhan??"

Harish Verma also shared the trailer of the movie and wrote, "ਕਦੇ ਦਾਦੇ ਦੀਆਂ

ਕਦੇ ਪੋਤੇ ਦੀਆਂ running successfully in cinemas worldwide. Book your tickets today!"

The anticipation for 'Kade Dade Diyan Kade Pote Diyan' has been palpable ever since its announcement. The fans have been excited to witness this venture.

As 'Kade Dade Diyan Kade Pote Diyan' lights up screens across Pakistan, uniting audiences in a celebration of cinema,

The case also includes B.N. Sharma, Jatinder Kaur, Sukhwinder Chahal, Anita Devgan, Dheeraj Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sumit Gulati, Seema Kaushal, Parkash Gadhu, Neha Dayal, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurpreet Kaur Bhangu.

It is produced by Jatinder Singh Lovely and co-produced by Dheeraj Kumar & Karan Sandhu. Laada Siyan Ghuman has directed the movie, written by Dheeraj Kumar & Karan Sandhu and background score given by Gurcharan Singh.

Rhythm Boyz is going to release it worldwide.

