Simon Rex admits he was offered $70,000 to say he slept with Meghan Markle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

Around the time when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their relationship, there were a lot of speculations about the decision. Rumours around Meghan Markle being a misfit in the royal family. Racial remarks, rumours about her personal life and career, much was being said about her. Most of it was negative publicity.

In the latest around Meghan Markle, her co-star Simon Rex opened up in an interview that he was offered 70,000 dollars to claim that he slept with her.

Meghan and Simon had shared screen space in 2005 sitcom Cuts. While the two appeared together in one episode, they were spotted enjoying a lunch together.

In a recent interview with Guardian, Simon shared he was dealing with a financial crisis and during that phase he was offered $70,000 by a UK tabloid to say that he and Meghan have had a sexual relationship. In the interview he said, “I was broke as f***! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.”

Talking about their lunch, the actor said it was platonic and he also received a Thank You note from Meghan. He added, “She said, ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people’.”

Simon shared the note on his Twitter and wrote, “I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw.”

In a tweet, he mentioned framing the letter and wrote, “This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw.”

Here is the tweet:

This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw. https://t.co/oBF1SDbhqo — Simon Rex (@SimonRex) March 18, 2022

Meghan Markle is best known for her performance in Suits. The actress retired from her acting career after her wedding with Prince Harry, and was given the royal title of the ‘Duchess of Sussex’.

However, in 2020, both Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down from their royal duties and would be shuttling between the US and the UK.

#meghan markle #simon rex