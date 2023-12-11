Simon’s never been a friend: Sharon Osbourne

IANS

TV star Sharon Osbourne would never judge a small screen talent show again because she doesn’t like how young contestants are treated. She also spoke about her co-judge Simon Cowell and said that he’s “never been a friend” of hers.

Sharon Osbourne

The 71-year-old star was a judge on The X Factor from 2004 to 2007, before returning in 2013, and again from 2016 to 2017, and also sat on the America’s Got Talent panel between 2007 to 2012.

“I’d never do a talent show again. I’ve come to realise that the way they’re run isn’t right. Take kids. It’s not fair to put them through that schedule, that hard work. That’s particularly true of reality-based shows,” said Osbourne. “The young people who appear on them are not mentally prepared for what is going to happen to them. When they fall by the wayside, they get brushed aside.”

Despite being brought in to both X Factor and AGT by Simon Cowell, Sharon insisted they aren’t friends. She said, “Simon Cowell’s never been a friend. I thank him for giving me opportunities — I did well by him and he did well by me. But he’s never been a buddy-buddy.”

“On the other hand, I love Nicole Scherzinger. I absolutely idolise her. She’s got the biggest heart, an amazing woman. Louis Walsh is a complete poppet. He’s a family friend. And I just adore Gary Barlow.” Sharon famously never saw eye-to-eye with Dannii Minogue when the Australian pop star was a judge on X Factor and she insisted they are too different to have been friends. “We just have nothing in common. Dannii didn’t care for me. Why? Possibly because some people don’t like to hear the truth. Some women love to be around the guys. That’s not me.”