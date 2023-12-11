Simon’s never been a friend: Sharon Osbourne

TV star Sharon Osbourne would never judge a small screen talent show again because she doesn’t like how young contestants are treated. She also spoke about her co-judge Simon Cowell and said that he’s “never been a friend” of hers.
The 71-year-old star was a judge on The X Factor from 2004 to 2007, before returning in 2013, and again from 2016 to 2017, and also sat on the America’s Got Talent panel between 2007 to 2012.
“I’d never do a talent show again. I’ve come to realise that the way they’re run isn’t right. Take kids. It’s not fair to put them through that schedule, that hard work. That’s particularly true of reality-based shows,” said Osbourne. “The young people who appear on them are not mentally prepared for what is going to happen to them. When they fall by the wayside, they get brushed aside.”
Despite being brought in to both X Factor and AGT by Simon Cowell, Sharon insisted they aren’t friends. She said, “Simon Cowell’s never been a friend. I thank him for giving me opportunities — I did well by him and he did well by me. But he’s never been a buddy-buddy.”
“On the other hand, I love Nicole Scherzinger. I absolutely idolise her. She’s got the biggest heart, an amazing woman. Louis Walsh is a complete poppet. He’s a family friend. And I just adore Gary Barlow.” Sharon famously never saw eye-to-eye with Dannii Minogue when the Australian pop star was a judge on X Factor and she insisted they are too different to have been friends. “We just have nothing in common. Dannii didn’t care for me. Why? Possibly because some people don’t like to hear the truth. Some women love to be around the guys. That’s not me.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Supreme Court verdict sad and unfortunate; but we have to accept it: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Says the people of the region are not happy with the verdict
Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370
Leaders of PDP claim to be put under house arrest; restricti...
Mehbooba Mufti put under ‘house arrest’ ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370
Police do not allow journalists to gather near NC president ...
Reports of house arrest or arrest of anyone ahead of SC verdict on Article 370 totally baseless: L-G Manoj Sinha
Says this is an attempt to spread rumours