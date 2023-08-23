Simran's single Aa Gya Ni is rooted in Punjabi tradition

Singer-songwriter and winner of Voice of Punjab Simran Choudhary is poised to take the music world by storm with her latest single Aa Gya Ni from her upcoming EP, Folkin Rani. This mesmerising fusion of folk and pop is set to redefine musical boundaries.

Simran, who is from Chandigarh, brings her Hindustani classical training to the forefront, infusing each note with her hard-hitting and melodious voice. The song’s lyrics, deeply rooted in the Punjabi cultural DNA and penned by lyricist Raja, resonate with listeners.

Simran says, “Aa Gya Ni is a mirror reflecting my passion and love for both traditional folk music and the contemporary vibes of pop.”