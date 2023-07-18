Singer-actor Ariana Grande appears at Wimbledon without a wedding ring

ANI

Singer and actor Ariana Grande continued to spark rumours about her relationship with her husband, Dalton Gomez, after being spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

During the match, Grande was seated between Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. She seemed to be enjoying the match and reacting to the moments by covering her mouth with her right hand while her left hand rested on her lap, and it was without a ring!

The last time the God Is a Woman singer was seen with her wedding ring in public was back in April at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London. Dalton and Grande married secretly in 2021 at her Montecito, California, home. The popstar previously dated Pete Davidson, Big Sean, and the late Mac Miller.

