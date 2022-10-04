Singer Alfaaz Singh is out of danger, informs Yo Yo Honey Singh

Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar aka Alfaaz Singh suffered injuries on Banur-Landran road in Mohali recently. As Alfaaz is admitted to hospital, Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media handle and shared an update regarding the former’s health. Honey thanked Mohali police while stating that Alfaaz was out of danger. The note by Honey Singh read, “Special thnx to mohali police. They caught the culprit who hit alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road lastnite @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too.”

Hours before sharing this update, Honey Singh had posted a picture which featured injured Alfaaz Singh hospitalised. However, he deleted that picture after some time. According to reports, police has booked an accused named Vicky for hitting Alfaaz Singh after an altercation between the singer and the suspect over money matters. A case has been registered. — TMS