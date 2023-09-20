Singer Ariana Grande files for divorce

Popstar Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Reports of their separation broke out in July, but Grande and Gomez were living separately since January.
Grande’s lawyer Laura Wasser filed the papers first on Monday citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for divorce. Dalton soon followed suit.
The couple tied the knot in May 2021 and had a prenuptial agreement in place. The date of separation was February 20, 2023. Grande (30) and Gomez (28) parted ways on good terms, an insider said.
