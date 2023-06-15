 Singer Asees Kaur to marry singer-composer Goldie Sohel on this date : The Tribune India

Singer Asees Kaur to marry singer-composer Goldie Sohel on this date

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun

Singer Asees Kaur with her fiance Goldie Sehgal. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 15

Wedding bells are ringing for singers Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel.

The duo will tie the knot on June 17 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started. The celebrations are expected to be an intimate affair with a selective guest list comprising the couple's close family and friends from Guwahati and Panipat, as per the information shared by a source close to the singers.

For the ensemble, the couple has decided to match their traditional outfits in twinning hues of blues and pinks which will be styled by Sujata Setia. Reynu Taandon, Devyani Kapoor will be curating bespoke outfits for Asees Kaur while Rechannel Fashions will be designing for Goldie Sohel.

About embarking on a new chapter, Asees said, "Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments. Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple. We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it's also my first live show after my marriage which makes it even more special for me. I'll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moosewala. Exciting times ahead."

Asees, famous for singing the superhit romantic track Raatan Lambiyaan (Shershaah; 2020), announced her engagement to Sohel through Instagram in January this year.

#asees kaur #Goldie Sehgal

