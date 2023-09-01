Singer Beyonce becomes honourary Mayor of Santa Clara

IANS

Popstar Beyonce will now be running the town of Santa Clara, as she has been given the key to the city and made the town’s honourary mayor for her concert at Levi Stadium. Santa Clara City Council carried out a vote back on the night of August 29, to pass over the title for a day from Mayor Lisa Gillmor to the Crazy In Love singer!

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyonce’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium. Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement.

As such, the city of Santa Clara has declared that Beyonce has become the honourary mayor of Santa Clara for the whole duration of August 30, in celebration of her Renaissance tour stop at the Levi’s Stadium. Beyonce is now the latest popstar to be named honourary Mayor of Santa Clara. Prior to this, Taylor Swift was also given the title of city mayor on July 28 and 29, as part of her Eras tour dates at the Levi’s Stadium.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has already done wonders, though Beyonce is not behind as it has been estimated that the 41-year old singer’s Renaissance could be her highest-grossing concert tour ever.