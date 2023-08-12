Singer Beyonce dons designer Gaurav Gupta's outfit during her Renaissance World Tour

ANI

Ace designer Gaurav Gupta is leaving no stone unturned to steal global attention with his creation. After Cardi B, pop queen Beyonce was recently spotted wearing a Gaurav Gupta outfit on stage during her ongoing Renaissance Tour.

Gupta took to Instagram and shared pictures of Beyonce in which she is seen acing her fashionable avatar in a crystal bodysuit and legging boots by the designer.

Gaurav Gupta wrote, “We custom-made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour! This magical collaboration is a very beautiful personal moment for me and my team.”

This is not the first time that Gaurav Gupta’s creations have found favour with international celebrities. Earlier in July 2023, rapper Cardi B made heads turn at Paris Fashion Week in Gaurav Gupta’s green gown. Cardi also sported Gaurav Gupta’s outfit at Grammys 2023. Gaurav Gupta recently garnered appreciation at India Couture Week as well. Actress Janhvi Kapoor turned muse for him.

#Instagram