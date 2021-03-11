Singer-composer Amaal Mallik says he has no plan to join B-town

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who has always received appreciation for his music as well as for his screen presence in his music videos, says he has no plan to join acting.The singer has appeared in music videos like Tu Mera Nahi, Pyaar Ek Tarfaa and Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun and now planning to release a couple of more songs in the near future. Says Amaal, “I know, many times fans want me to join acting. But I have no plan to join Bollywood. I am making music and am happy.” — IANS
