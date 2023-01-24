 Singer Doja Cat covers herself in red paint, 30,000 crystals at Paris Fashion Week : The Tribune India

Doja Cat. A still from video.



Los Angeles, January 24

Singer Doja Cat turned heads with her all-red look while attending the Paris Fashion Week event.

The Grammy Award-winner was barely recognisable as she covered her body in red paint and over 30,000 blood-red Swarovski crystals for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She amped up the effect by wearing a red strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with a beaded skirt, which she paired with knee-high boots. She also accessorised with a dramatic wrap and giant gem earrings in the same scarlet shade.

Celebrity make-up artist Pat McGrath spent nearly five hours creating the look called 'Doja's Inferno', which was partly inspired by the first part of Dante's "Inferno", according to a press release.

The 14th century epic poem also inspired this season's Schiaparelli designs.

In an Instagram post, Pat gushed about working with the 'Kiss Me More' songstress to create the "magical" look.

"Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous @DojaCat and the amazing @DanielRoseberry on the 'Doja's Inferno' look for @Schiaparelli's FW23 Haute Couture collection," he wrote.

He continued: "Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance. Xx." Doja, however, wasn't the only standout at the fashion show. Kylie Jenner also made a jaw-dropping appearance as she wore a black gown affixed with a large, lifelike lion head, a likely nod to her Leo star sign.

The faux animal head was made from "hand-sculpted foam" as well as "wool and silk faux fur", and was "hand painted to look as life-like as possible, celebrating the glory of the natural world", Schiaparelli explained on Instagram.

IANS

