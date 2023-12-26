Singer Dua Lipa posts pictures from Rajasthan trip

Popstar Dua Lipa is spending holidays in India and is currently in Rajasthan, going by a motley of pictures she posted on Instagram. In the first image, Dua posed on her bed wearing a blue shirt and striped pants.
She then shared another photograph, where she is seen in a red dress. The singer was seen posing in a black outfit in the next picture, as she travelled around in Rajasthan. She captioned it: “Happy holidays from me to you, sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead.”
This is not the first time Lipa has visited India, as a few years ago she was in the country. She had posted pictures then too and captioned one among them: “At the Ganesh Temple in Jaipur. A lady outside the temple helped me and taught me how to put on the saree before I entered. We joined in with the locals, and offered sweet treats to the Gods and the people inside.”
