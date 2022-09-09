 Singer Honey Singh officially parts ways with wife Shalini : The Tribune India

Singer Honey Singh officially parts ways with wife Shalini

Shalini had last year filed a case of domestic violence against him

Singer Honey Singh officially parts ways with wife Shalini

Honey Singh. ANI Photo

ANI

New Delhi, September 9

Rapper-singer Honey Singh has officially parted ways with his wife Shalini Talwar, according to recent reports. After battling a court trial for some time, the former couple has finally parted ways on mutual terms and understanding.

Last year, Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.

Court proceedings went on for a year and now the estranged couple is officially going their own way. Many media reports suggest that alimony of Rs 1 crore has been agreed upon, however, no official document has come to the fore that reveals the exact details of the alimony.

Last year, Shalini filed the case against Honey Singh under "the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act". Shalini had then demanded a sum of Rs 20 crores in alimony.

Shalini had urged the court to pass a protection order under section 18 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and directed the singer to pay compensation under the provision of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 (PWDVA) Act and to release the Stridhan and other material.

She had also sought to provide assistance from protection officers and police to her for the implementation and execution of the orders as passed in her favour and against the respondents.

After the allegations were levelled against Honey Singh, he took to Instagram and issued a statement.

Taking to Instagram, the singer-rapper in the statement wrote, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious."

"I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature," he said.  

 

  

