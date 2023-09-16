Singer Jubin Nautiyal enjoys lunch with match-maker Sima Taparia

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and the widely known matchmaker Sima Taparia were spotted enjoying lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. While the purpose of their meeting remains undisclosed, the internet is abuzz with speculation. Could this be the beginning of a quest to find a perfect partner for Jubin Nautiyal?
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla
This comes at a time when an operation is under way in Anant...
Punjabis among 16 people sentenced for money laundering, human smuggling in UK
The individuals arrested and charged as part of the NCA oper...
NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu in suspected terror module case
A DMK councillor in Coimbatore is among those under the agen...