Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, December 2
Singing sensation Jubin Nautiyal has suffered injuries in an accident and is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.
He met with the accident in the early hours of Thursday.
A statement read: "The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase."
"Jubin will undergo an operation for his right arm after the accident. He has been advised not to use his right arm."
Singer Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music industry with global hits like 'Raataan lambiyaan', 'Lut gaye', 'Humnava mere', and 'Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum', 'Tum hi aana' and 'Bewafa tera masoom chehra'. IANS
