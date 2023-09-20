Singer Katy Perry sells rights to her music catalogue for $225 million

IANS

Singer Katy Perry has sold the rights to her music catalogue in a deal reportedly worth $225 million.

Rights of the 38-year-old singer’s songs and albums, released from 2008 to 2020, have been bought by Litmus Music, investing firm The Carlyle Group announced on Monday.

The deal includes Katy’s five albums released through Capitol Records — One of the Boys (2008), Teenage Dream (2010), Prism (2013), Witness (2017) and Smile (2020).

The I Kissed a Girl hitmaker is among the growing number of big-name artistes to sell the master recordings of their music catalogue. Justin Bieber sold a share of his own music rights in January to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million. In January 2022, Bob Dylan had sold the rights to his entire catalogue to Sony, for an undisclosed amount, though the deal was said to be worth $183 million. Bruce Springsteen also sold his music to Sony in late 2021 in a mammoth deal worth $500 million.