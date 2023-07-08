Singer Madonna 'revived' by injection after suffering septic shock

— IANS

Queen of pop Madonna had to be given an injection to revive her from septic shock after she was found unresponsive at home. The 64-year-old pop icon was found ‘unresponsive’ at her New York home towards the end of June after suffering what is believed to have been a ‘serious bacterial infection’, and now insiders have claimed that she was treated with a shot that was often used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

However, there was nothing to suggest that the shehad been using drugs and that the treatment was also used to “reverse acute septic shock in patients”, which she is thought to have suffered from at the time.

The injection is ‘commonly held in medical treatment kits of the rich and famous’ and is thought to ‘increase blood pressure’ in those suffering from the life-threatening condition, which causes blood pressure to drop to dangerously low levels.

The news comes shortly after a source claimed that the Madonna was ‘feeling better every day’, but was not going to ‘rush’ anything as she recovered at home having postponed her Celebration Tour.