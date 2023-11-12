Singer Mary Millben talks about her love for Diwali

ANI

The festival of lights is finally here and African-American actress and singer Mary Millben has extended warm greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Taking to X, Mary Millben shared a video of her rendition of the devotional hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare along with a Diwali wish.

She wrote, “My favourite time of year has come! Diwali! #India, I look forward to celebrating with you this weekend and officially on November 12th. Happy #Diwali to Indian communities across the world! Take your candle, the light inside of you, and go light the world!! I love you, #Bharat! #Deepavali”.

