Singer-model Lizaa Malik, winner of Miss Delhi contest, talks about her journey in the industry so far

How has your journey been in the industry?

I feel like God’s favourite child. I have been very lucky to be associated with the best in the trade.

Did you always want to be an actor or singer?

Yes, I always wanted to be an actor, but from being a bathroom singer to a mainstream one, I never imagined I could achieve this kind of success and popularity.

If you were not an actor, what would you be?

I would have been a journalist or an interior designer.

What do you enjoy the most about acting?

Making someone laugh is the most difficult task. So, I enjoy that in my stand-up gigs or when I am part of a comic series.

What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?

I am not afraid of failure because it is a part of any trade. The important thing is to stand up and start again with the same motivation. My biggest drawback is that I trust people very easily.

What do you prefer — television, web shows or Bollywood?

I love them all!

What are your upcoming projects?

I have started my own music label, And Play It. We plan to launch new talent under it. I am also doing a few collaborations for my own singles.