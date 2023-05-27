Singer-model Lizaa Malik, winner of Miss Delhi contest, talks about her journey in the industry so far

How has your journey been in the industry?
I feel like God’s favourite child. I have been very lucky to be associated with the best in the trade.
Did you always want to be an actor or singer?
Yes, I always wanted to be an actor, but from being a bathroom singer to a mainstream one, I never imagined I could achieve this kind of success and popularity.
If you were not an actor, what would you be?
I would have been a journalist or an interior designer.
What do you enjoy the most about acting?
Making someone laugh is the most difficult task. So, I enjoy that in my stand-up gigs or when I am part of a comic series.
What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?
I am not afraid of failure because it is a part of any trade. The important thing is to stand up and start again with the same motivation. My biggest drawback is that I trust people very easily.
What do you prefer — television, web shows or Bollywood?
I love them all!
What are your upcoming projects?
I have started my own music label, And Play It. We plan to launch new talent under it. I am also doing a few collaborations for my own singles.
