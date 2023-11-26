Singer Nikhita Gandhi expresses grief over stampede at Kochi music fest

ANI

Mumbai, November 26

Singer Nikhita Gandhi expressed her grief over the stampede that took place during her concert at Cochin University's annual festival, leaving four persons dead.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a long post, voicing her grief over the incident and condoling the loss of lives.

"Heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi. Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance. No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students," she posted on Instagram.

The stampede happened during a music tech festival. The four deceased persons were identified as Athul Thambi, native of Koothatukulam; Ann Ruftha from North Paravur; Sara Thomas from Thamarraserry; and Alwin Thaikattusherry.

All three are second-year students except for Alwin, who is not a student at CUSAT.

According to the police, 16 injured people have been discharged from the hospital so far.

Ministers P Rajeev and R Bindu visited the site of the incident on Sunday morning.

Kerala's Higher Education Minister, R Bindu, meanwhile directed the principal secretary of Higher Education and the varsity's vice chancellor to submit their inquiry reports on the incident.

An eyewitness to the whole situation at the university, Jalsan says, "This happened around 6.50 pm. When I arrived here, three to four students were taken to the hospital. It was drizzling. Students rushed in through the only entrance and due to steep steps, they fell over each other, leading to a stampede."

The officials also informed that the mortal remains of the deceased will be kept for the public to pay obeisance at the CUSAT campus after the post-mortem.

