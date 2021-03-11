Singer Ramneek Singh, whose life has been dedicated to music, says the West is increasingly appreciating our music legacy

Mona

Singer Ramneek Singh’s life has revolved around music forever. Her mother, seeing a promise in her voice, enrolled Ramneek into the Bhatkhande Music Institute, which she duly attended along with her school in Delhi. Enjoying singing Gurbani in school, she latertrained under Vidushi Amarjeet Kaur from the Indore Gharana for 15 years. Falling in love with the meditative aspect of Indore Gharana, Ramneek has continued her training and spreading the beauty of classical music far and wide.

Calling Toronto home for the last few decades, Ramneek has been visiting India for a number of decades to perform in classical music programmes. However, it was after three years that she could visit now due to the pandemic. So, she was elated to perform at the Pracheen Kala Kendra on Friday. “It’s so amazing to finally sing to an audience and get their inputs; It feels great to be back,” says Ramneek, who, like many others, continued with virtual performances through the pandemic.

Total dedication

Music was destined for her, believes the singer-writer. “While I loved music at school, my training at Bhatkhande Music Institute prepared me for my guru in Vidushi Amarjeet Kaur. I re-learn the ragas at a slow pace, as they do at Indore Gharana,” says Ramneek.

What she finds fascinating is that in her Gharana, significance is given to words as well. “Vidushi Amarjeet Kaur is a direct disciple of Ustad Amir Khan sahib. Khan sahib conceived the authentic taranas of Amir Khusro, and I have worked extensively on that,” says Ramneek, who writes under the pen name of Ibaadat.

Just like Gurbani, in love with Sufiana stance of Indore Gharana, Ramneek enjoys music every bit, as it connects him with the Almighty.

Running Sur-rang Music Academy in Canada, Ramneek says it’s her duty to spread the beauty of classical music. “The West is increasingly appreciating our music legacy; I feel proud to be part of this rich journey,” she beams.