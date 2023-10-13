Singer Shreya Ghoshal performs 'Ami Je Tomar' with 'Indian Idol 14' contestant

IANS

Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal will be seen giving a mesmerising performance on the track Ami Je Tomar, along with the Indian Idol 14 contestant Subhadeep Das in the upcoming episode of the singing reality show.

The stakes are higher than ever in this season of Indian Idol, as singer par excellence Shreya Ghoshal takes the reins to discover India’s finest singing talents, along with the other judges, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Meanwhile, as an ode to his Bengali background, Subhadeep Das, who is making a comeback to the show, will be seen performing Ami Je Tomar from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The song has been originally sung by Shreya and Arijit Singh. The lyrics are by Sameer.

After the performance, Shreya said, “I have heard Ami Je Tomar in various genres and this song is meant for competitions, and many have attempted it, but the finesse this song needs, has at times, been missed. But you are an incredible singer; your base of classical singing is very strong. Your comeback on this platform today will be remembered by all those who have heard you today. You were fabulous.”

Shreya will also be seen performing with him. Indian Idol airs on Sony.