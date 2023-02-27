 Sona Mohapatra questions Shehnaaz Gill's ‘talent’, gets trolled by her fans : The Tribune India

Sona Mohapatra questions Shehnaaz Gill's ‘talent’, gets trolled by her fans

Sona Mohapatra questions Shehnaaz Gill's ‘talent’, gets trolled by her fans

Popular singer Sona Mohapatra (L) and Shehnaaz Gill. File Photos



IANS

Mumbai, February 27

Popular singer Sona Mohapatra recently took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill after a video went viral in which Shehnaaz can be seen pausing her performance after hearing azaan (call for prayer). Sona said that it reminded her of the time when Shehnaaz supported #MeToo accused Sajid Khan.

Sona tweeted: "All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII's act of 'respect' today reminded me of her 'support', 'reverence' & 'glorification' of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo"

However, post her tweet, she was badly trolled and while responding to them she wrote: "Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don't know what Shehnaz's particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money."

To her tweet, Shehnaaz Gill's fans have reacted angrily.

One of them tweeted: "Ms Mohapatra, you are the troll here. Selectively picking on someone without any provocation from her side. We're simply her fans who've been loving her just for the person she is. She has an amazing personality that has won millions of hearts."

Another Twitter user commented: "Defaming other women in the name of fake feminism has become the daily routine of some women & you aren't the exception. All these women are fighting their battle, without asking for help. So, it's better to focus on your work than getting momentary fame from other's pain."

"Sorry mam...but our idol will never reply to your tweets as her upbringing has taught her not to demean anyone for publicity or for some limelight...you can carry on..she works in silence and success follows her...maybe you can learn some wisdom from her..Om Shanti," wrote another social media user.

While one of Shehnaaz's fans mentioned that if Sona is not aware of her talent why she is using her name: "If you don't know about her or her talent, why use her name..why drag her into this ??!! You clearly don't know her or anything about her journey and yet you have already termed her as a woman of convenience. Wowww!! SHAME ON AYOU!! Stay away from our girl!!"  

#Mumbai #shehnaaz gill

