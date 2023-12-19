 Singer songwriter Jay Sean, who delighted his fans in tricity, says he is in a happy space and has no regrets in life : The Tribune India

  Singer songwriter Jay Sean, who delighted his fans in tricity, says he is in a happy space and has no regrets in life

Singer songwriter Jay Sean, who delighted his fans in tricity, says he is in a happy space and has no regrets in life

Singer songwriter Jay Sean, who delighted his fans in tricity, says he is in a happy space and has no regrets in life


Sheetal

As Chandigarhians were Down for Do You Remember kinda performance of singer-songwriter Jay Sean on Sunday night, the singer said I’m All Yours for his first-ever gig in tricity.

Kick-starting his India tour with fellow R&B singer Juggy D in Delhi at Zomaland festival, Sean treated his Chandigarh fans with some of his songs. The singer shared, “To be honest, this is the first time I am performing in Chandigarh and am glad that finally I got to connect with fans from Punjab. Being a Punjabi, the place feels like home. It's surreal when the audience can lip-sync my Hindi songs, which is not possible while performing abroad.” His second visit to Chandigarh, Sean recalled his first was for a gurdwara pilgrimage with family.

Good going

The British singer plans to surprise his fans with a new album that is releasing next year. He shares, “As I complete two decades in the music industry, I am happy to treat audiences with new songs. There are some collaborations with other artistes as well, but will keep it a secret till it’s time.” Sean’s first song, Dance With You has completed 20 years and he is satisfied with how things have turned out for him after that. “I would do nothing different if given a chance to alter things in the past. I live in the present and have no regrets or complaints for the life I have lived. So far so good.”

Creative freedom

Was it a conscious decision to be selective about making Bollywood music? Sean, who has sung two Bollywood numbers, Hum Tum and Dil Mera (One Night), says, “No, I worked when I wanted to. I do not compromise with what I intend to deliver to the audience. This isn’t coming from an arrogant stance. It’s just that I like my creative freedom and make music as I deem fit. So, I wouldn’t change a thing about my music only to be more commercial.” No wonder, Sean and Juggy D are credited for popularising bhangra/R&B music!

Born and raised in UK as Kamaljit Singh Jhooti, Sean hopes to visit Punjab with his family soon. The singer, who runs other businesses, including restaurants, alongside his music career, credits his wife Thara Prashad for co-managing everything. On whether his children have taken after him, Sean would rather let his son and daughter choose their calling.

Up next

One album in store for 2024, Sean has plans to give opportunity to growing talents in the field of music under his label. He shares, “With rising number of platforms and fields, the opportunities are endless today, unlike when we started out as brown kids in foreign land. For me, it doesn’t matter if the singer knows rap, rock or R&B, I wish to sign talented people.” He also has plans to expand his restaurant brand to other places, hopefully in India too. After all, music and food proves his Punjabi lineage, which he himself hasn’t traced back, being a second-generation British-Indian.

Meanwhile, it was full house in the Sector 26 club on Sunday night and just like his third studio album, Jay Sean gave All or Nothing to his one-hour performance. For those who witnessed him, their Instagram posts read, ‘I Made It’. 


