Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift to turn director

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is set to leave the audience ‘enchanted’ with her foray into feature filmmaking. She has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind Nomadland and The Shape of Water. Other details are being kept under wraps, but landing the project from one of the world’s most successful musicians is a coup!

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. Swift recently became the only solo artiste ever to be honoured with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man. Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artiste to win album of the year on three different occasions.

