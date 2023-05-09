ANI

Singer Taylor Swift has won big at this year’s edition of the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Her song Carolina was named the Best Song. Released in 2022, Carolina was featured in the film Where the Crawdads Sing. Written solely by Swift, 32, and produced by frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner, Carolina features great vocals by the 11-time Grammy winner.

Meanwhile, the awards ceremony, which was derailed by the US writers' strike and forced to turn into a non-live event, saw many expressions of support for the striking writers.