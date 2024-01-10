Singing maestro and Kerala's cultural icon Yesudas turns 84

Kochi, January 10
For the fourth year in succession, master singer K.J.Yesudas who turned 84 on Wednesday is missing his date with the famed Kollur Mookambika temple in Mangalore in Karnataka.
Since the Covid pandemic stuck, Yesudas has been in Dallas, USA and hence, he has not been able to take part in the musical tribute at the temple, which has been a practice of him and his family for close to four decades, where they arrive at the temple on his birthday and sings hymns.
This temple is a very revered place among performers in the music and art.
In a music career extending to over six decades now, he has recorded over 80,000 songs in over 14 languages, including Arabic, Latin and Russian.
Yesudas, over the years, has won a record eight national awards, and a record 25 state awards.
The singer has also been conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
Apart from his songs, the singer is known for his characteristic attire: a white kurta and a white dhoti, and in the recent years, he has been sporting a flowing white beard too.
The nearly a dozen news TV channels in Kerala on Wednesday are airing special programmes of the veteran singer and so are the high profile personalities in the state from politicians to actors and those in the music industry are all excited and applauding Yesudas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Suchana Seth’s husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday
CEO had ‘tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later in the day
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...