 Singing star: Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Singing star: Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand

Singing star: Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand

First release from the partnership is set to drop in May

Singing star: Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand

Managing Director Jay Mehta of Warner Music India and SAARC, said, “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films." Instagram/@ayushmannk



IANS

Mumbai, April 3

Actor-musician Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with entertainment company Warner Music India. The first release from the partnership is set to drop in May.

Ayushmann, who has lent his vocal prowess to numbers such as ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Paani Da Rang’, and ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’, said, “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence.”

He said that he wants to take his music to a global audience.

He added, “I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before, which is extremely exciting personally for me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Warner Music (@warnermusic)

Managing Director Jay Mehta of Warner Music India and SAARC, said, “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films. We’re excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity, and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey.”

“Ayushmann already enjoys immense popularity in India and among the global Indian diaspora. We believe he has the talent and charisma to connect with even more audiences worldwide and become a truly global music and entertainment icon,” added President Alfonso Perez Soto of Emerging Markets at Warner Music.

For CEO Max Lousada of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, Ayushmann and his distinctive voice light up the stage and screen.

Lousada added, “He has the star quality to captivate audiences around the world. I’m very excited about the music culture in India right now - its diversity, pace, and dynamism are inspiring - and we have big global plans for our artists and our company.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Chandigarh man finds grandfather’s forgotten SBI investments of Rs 500; know the surprising money he gets now

2
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

3
Punjab

AAP declares Raj Kumar Chabbewal as its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Malwinder Kang from Anandpur Sahib

4
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

5
India

‘Big day for democracy in country, Satyameva Jayate': AAP on Sanjay Singh's bail

6
Punjab

Farmer unions to protest against decision to use corporate silos as procurement centres on April 7

7
India

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

8
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

9
India

Election Commission transfers 2 IGs, 8 DMs, 12 SPs in 5 states

10
India

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Aam Aadmi Party leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Top leadership of the party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

AAP leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s...

Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest, BJP putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail: Atishi

Kejriwal severely diabetic, has lost 4.5 kg since arrest, says AAP; Tihar Jail Administration denies claim

Delhi CM is under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sug...

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound...

Man for whom missing FIR was lodged in Kerala found mysteriously dead along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel

Missing Kerala man found dead mysteriously along with wife, another woman in Arunachal hotel

The hotel staff broke the door to find that all the three gu...

Supreme Court to hear next week plea for cross-verification of votes with VVPAT

Supreme Court agrees to take up after two weeks PIL on VVPAT cross-verification of votes cast in EVMs

Petitioners have demanded that all VVPATs should be verified...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Aam Aadmi Party leaders to go on fast against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Top leadership of the party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

Kejriwal severely diabetic, has lost 4.5 kg since arrest, says AAP; Tihar Jail Administration denies claim

Was told to either join BJP or face ED action: Atishi

‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies