Singing star: Ayushmann Khurrana signs recording deal with leading global brand

Mumbai, April 3

Actor-musician Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with entertainment company Warner Music India. The first release from the partnership is set to drop in May.

Ayushmann, who has lent his vocal prowess to numbers such as ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’, ‘Paani Da Rang’, and ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho’, said, “I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence.”

He said that he wants to take his music to a global audience.

He added, “I’m confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven’t heard from me before, which is extremely exciting personally for me.”

Managing Director Jay Mehta of Warner Music India and SAARC, said, “Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films. We’re excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity, and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey.”

“Ayushmann already enjoys immense popularity in India and among the global Indian diaspora. We believe he has the talent and charisma to connect with even more audiences worldwide and become a truly global music and entertainment icon,” added President Alfonso Perez Soto of Emerging Markets at Warner Music.

For CEO Max Lousada of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group, Ayushmann and his distinctive voice light up the stage and screen.

Lousada added, “He has the star quality to captivate audiences around the world. I’m very excited about the music culture in India right now - its diversity, pace, and dynamism are inspiring - and we have big global plans for our artists and our company.”

