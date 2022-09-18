Sirf Tum goes off air

Starring Vivian Dsena, TV show Sirf Tum, which was launched in November last year, moved to the OTT platform earlier this month. Now, the show has gone off air and its last episode was streamed on September 16. Sirf Tum marked Vivian’s return to daily soaps two years after Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki went off air.

Speaking about Sirf Tum going off air, Vivian said, “Yes, the show winded up on September 16. Everything in life must come to an end and according to my own life experiences, some endings are for the better. Over the years, I have understood that not everything happens the way we want or expect. Life is a roller-coaster ride, full of adventures and experiences and the best of experiences are the ones that teach you good lessons for the future.”