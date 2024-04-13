Striking a chord with homemakers across India, Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi is having a good run. The show beautifully illustrates the journey of two sisters, as they navigate their lives and strive to earn respect for each other in their relationships.

Sanika Amit, portraying the role of Lakshmi, says, “I’ve always been the elder sister at home, this show gives me a chance to be the younger one. Through this show, the desire is being fulfilled in ways I never imagined possible. Working with Deepika Singh (my Mangal didi) is amazing. Also, it’s fun to shoot with Kartik, Adit and Jia. This show is more than just entertainment; it’s an emotion for me. Not just a sisterly bond, but also the detective side of me that I get to explore in the show is fun. I hope viewers keep showering their love on the show.”