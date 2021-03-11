Sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora along with their mom experience ‘ananda’ in Rishikesh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

Malaika Arora reached Rishikesh with her sister Amrita and mother Joyce Arora to take some time off from her busy routine. She is experiencing bliss in the hills with ‘the people she loves’. The actress-model shared some amazing shots from the trip and we can say the family is really enjoying the wellness experience. From long morning walks in nature, healthy food, to some turmeric apple-cider vinegar shots by the pool, the trio is making the most of their getaway.

The mother-daughters trio also has the company of their yoga trainer Sarvesh Sashi. There are some beautiful reels that Malaika and Sarvesh have shared from their time in Rishikesh. We can see wind blowing, serene gardens, peacock and Malaika, Amrita with Sarvesh doing some yoga.

Surrounded by nature, it seems like a perfect break from the humdrum of a city life.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Malaika and Arjun Kapoor will be seen on Koffee With Karan 7. It is being said that couple will, for the first time, get candid about their relationship on a show. Although there has been no confirmation from Arjun and Malaika, their fans are quite excited to see them together on the chat show.