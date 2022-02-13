Sisters Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty along with their mom Sunanda travel to Alibaug amid court summon; Raqesh Bapat accompanies girlfriend

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and her kids Shamisha and Viaan travelled to Alibaug amid Mumbai Court summons. Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat also accompanied the Shetty women.

While Shilpa was wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants, which she teamed with matching sneakers and a brown Fendi bag, Shamita Shetty kept it casual in a blue and pink outfit with white sneakers. Their mother Sunanda wore red salwar-kameez with platform heels. Raqesh sported a denim jacket over a sky blue t-shirt, denim pants and white sneakers.

The family arrived in two different cars. Shilpa had her children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra as she posed for the paparazzi. A few cars behind, her mother accompanied by Shamita and her boyfriend Raqesh reached. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was not seen with the family during their getaway a day before Valentine's ’ay.

In some videos and pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Raqesh held Shamita close to him while posing for cameras. The two were also seen walking hand in hand as they walked towards the ferry at Gateway of India.

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Watch Shilpa Shetty with her children here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Their trip comes amid the Mumbai court summon to Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda. A complaint of non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan has been filed against Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda by a businessman. According to the court orders, the trio is supposed to appear on February 28.

According to the complaint, Amra, an automobile company owner, has alleged that Surendra Shetty, Shilpa and Shamita’s late father, had borrowed Rs 21 lakh and was supposed to pay the amount with interest in January 2017. However, Shilpa, Shamita and Sunanda have refused to repay the loan.

#raqeshbapat #shamitashetty #ShilpaShetty #sunandashetty