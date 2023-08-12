'Sita Ramam', 'Jubilee', 'Agra' win top awards at IFFM 2023

Telugu period romance Sita Ramam, Vikramaditya Motwane’s show Jubilee and Kanu Behl’s independent feature Agra won the top honours at the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards on Friday.
Bollywood star Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Agra actor Mohit Agarwal took home the top acting honours, while Sita Ramam was declared the Best Film. Agra was given the Best Indie Film and Kannada filmmaker Prithvi Konanur won the Best Director. In the series category, Jubilee won the Best Series trophy, while the Best Performance (male) went to Vijay Varma for Dahaad and the Best Performance (female) was won by Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire. The honorary awards went to Netflix movie Darlings (Equality in Cinema Award) and Pathaan (People’s Choice Award).
Karan Johar was honoured for completing 25 years as a filmmaker and Kartik Aaryan was given the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema trophy. Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur received the Diversity in Cinema award, while Bhumi Pednekar got the Disruptor Award. The Rainbow Stories Award went to filmmaker Onir for Pine Cone.
