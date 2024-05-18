Sketching and writing give Parinita Seth creative respite

Amidst the hectic shoot schedule, Parinita Seth finds respite in her artistic pursuits. For her, the process of sketching serves as a therapeutic escape from the intensity of her onscreen persona, allowing her to recharge and reconnect with her inner self. Whenever she gets a break between the shoot, Parinita is often found with a pen and paper, either sketching, doodling or writing, as she believes in having multiple outlets for creativity.
Parinita, who plays the role of Gargi Mahajan in Vanshaj, says, “All of us have moved to Umergaon for the shoot of Vanshaj, away from our families, so we often find some or the other ways to keep ourselves busy. I had always been fond of sketching and would often find myself doodling something or the other on sets. It allows me to relax during the shoot. Recently, I have also taken up writing as I aspire to be a writer one day. Both these activities give me creative respite and I feel it is very important to balance your work and personal passions as they keep you sane.”
