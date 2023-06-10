Slaying the saree look

—IANS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressed the audience with his first look as a transgender in the upcoming film, Haddi. The picture soon went viral and netizens lavished praise on the actor as they were awestruck by his look. However, the film’s team took almost six months to arrive at the look.

Raadhika Nanda, who has produced the film along with Sanjay Saha, shared that initially it was very difficult for the actor as it took “nearly 30 minutes to drape a saree and about 3 hours to form his entire look.”

She said, “He (Nawazuddin) wore saree for the first time. He used to shoot for hours in the same saree look. We used prosthetics in the process too but the idea was to keep the look as natural as possible.” The film is touted to be a landmark film in the representation of the queer community in Bollywood. Praising Nawazuddin’s honesty, discipline and dedication towards pulling off the lead role in Haddi, the producer shared, “We used around 80 sarees during the shoot.”