SLB to release his first-ever original music album ‘Sukoon’

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he will be launching a set of original songs as part of the music album titled Sukoon, audiences have been waiting with bated breath. Says Bhansali, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of Covid, I found peace, quiet and love while creating Sukoon. I hope you find the same while listening.”
With Sukoon, we will see yet another collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Saregama. Speaking about their journey of coming up with Sukoon, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd, says, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love Sukoon, a collection of nine pieces of art.” The album will be out on December 7, 2022. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...