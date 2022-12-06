SLB to release his first-ever original music album ‘Sukoon’

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he will be launching a set of original songs as part of the music album titled Sukoon, audiences have been waiting with bated breath. Says Bhansali, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of Covid, I found peace, quiet and love while creating Sukoon. I hope you find the same while listening.”

With Sukoon, we will see yet another collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Saregama. Speaking about their journey of coming up with Sukoon, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd, says, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love Sukoon, a collection of nine pieces of art.” The album will be out on December 7, 2022. — TMS