Smita Bansal and Aishwarya Khare’s off-screen bond is setting some epic BFF goals

Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her.
In the recent episodes, we saw how the on-screen relationship between Neelam Oberoi (Smita Bansal) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) turned extremely bitter. However, in real life their relationship is exactly the opposite. Aishwarya Khare mentions how Smita Bansal has actually become her go-to person in life and is her best friend on set!
Aishwarya says, “Our relationship keeps changing. According to the situation I am in, she becomes my best friend and also my mother sometimes. She has become my go-to person whenever I need advice in life, and she has always shown me the right path and given me the best advice. Smita ma’am treats me like one of her kids and I must add that she is exactly the opposite of her character. I love the fun-loving person she is in real life.”
