Smriti Irani gets a diet chart from Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, December 13
Former actress Smriti Irani, who is currently the Union Minister, has revealed about some diet suggestions that actor Jackie Shroff has shared with the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' star.
Taking to social media, Smriti shared some candid pics with Jackie, wherein both can be seen engrossed in a conversation.
Smriti is wearing a black and golden printed saree, while Jackie is wearing an all-black outfit.
She has also shared a picture with producer JD Majethia.
In the caption, the Smriti wrote in a quirky manner: "DIET ki salah ke do prakaar - mehnat bahut but no chamatkar 1) Bidu wazan kam kar.. fit reh fat mat ho re anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re.. 2) Ben wazan kam kar ... diet kar kissi ko pata nahi chalega."
View this post on Instagram
Fans wrote: "you have a whacky sense of humour Looking great Smriti mam", "how bright and beautiful lady you're".
For the unversed, Jackie has an organic farm, where he grows organic plants, trees and herbs. He is also viral on the social media for his healthy viral food recipes such as 'Baingan Bharta', 'eggs with curry leaves', 'kanda bhindi', and more.
The actor is often seen in public gatherings and events holding a small plant, spreading the positive message of tree plantation.
