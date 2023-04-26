Sneha Jain on her visit to the Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Sneha Jain recently visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, where she felt at peace. She said, “I wanted to go there for years. The best part about the trip was that it was on my mom’s birthday. We booked the nearest hotel and went straight to the temple, after which we visited other temples in Ujjain. I was mesmerised by the architecture and history of the temples. It felt like dream come true. There is so much to discover in our culture,” she says.

“People in Indore are very helpful. After Ujjain, we went to Omkareshwar and Ganesha temples. Our driver guided us to good local food vendors. Kal Bhairav temple is also amazing. Apart from the beautiful temples, I was mesmerised by the handmade things available in the markets,” she adds.