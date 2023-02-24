Sneha Namanandi, who was last seen in Bade AchheLagte Hai, is now anchoring WWE Super Dhamaal. She gets candid...

How has the experience of anchoring a sports-based programme been?

It’s been a great experience. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is very popular all over the world.

Did you see WWE in the past? Are you fond of it?

I watched quite a few matche,s as my brother is a huge fan of WWE. I must say it’s so much fun watching a combination of wrestling and drama.

How did you get this opportunity?

I gave the audition and got selected.

How is it working with co-host Sharman Joshi?

Sharman Joshi is a very fine and talented actor. It’s a great honour to share screen space with such an experienced and incredible artist. He is a fun personality and it completely reflects in his performance

Were you nervous when you took up this opportunity?

As an actor and a person, I have always been nervous every time I started any new project. I enter every fresh set as a newborn. I also believe every character is different and you need to keep reconditioning yourself. So, yes, I am always nervous when I take up a new opportunity but it saves me from being over-confident.

Which is your favourite sport and why?

Hockey and throwball. I have been a state-level hockey and throwball player. I started playing during my childhood. These two games hold a special place in my heart. The discipline, passion, grace, ambition and the art of handling failures has come to me through sports.

Do you miss shooting for Bade Acche Lagte Hai Season 2?

Yes I do. Bade Acche Lagte Hai holds a special place in my heart. I appreciate the love I got for my character. I got the best co-actors and best team in the show.

What kind of TV shows are you looking at now?

Looking forward to playing the main lead in a show where I get to explore and showcase my acting skills.

What is your learning from the entertainment industry?

Staying grounded and cultivating a positive environment are the two things I’ve learnt from the entertainment industry. I feel this place makes you stronger.

What are your career goals?

I am looking for substantial roles on the OTT platform, which is quite big nowadays.