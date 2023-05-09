Sneha Wagh's skin care routine during the summer

Sneha Wagh is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho as Amba. Sneha shares some skin-care tips for the summer.

She said, “Drinking water is the best way to stay hydrated, but it’s difficult to consume a lot of water during a shoot and run to the restroom, so I drink electrolytes as it’s the best alternative to keep us energetic and hydrated during long hours of shooting. Apart from that, I feel that eating a lot of greens and watermelon helps a lot to have glowing skin.”

She added, “I’m a Maharashtrian, so sometimes I use ubtans, which we use during Diwali, to avoid dry skin during the summer as it helps to soothe out the dryness of the skin, and it’s the best homemade remedy to use to have that glowing skin.”